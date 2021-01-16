Northwest Arkansas MLK Council and Alpha Phi Alpha host local food pantry

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two local organizations have come together to help feed those who need it.

The Northwest Arkansas MLK council is teaming up with Alpha Phi Alpha for a community service project.

They met at Saint James Missionary Baptist Church in Fayetteville to help organize their food pantry.

Dr. John L Colbert, President of the MLK, wants to help the community and pay homage to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the 25th anniversary of the holiday declared in his honor.

“We know that in Northwest Arkansas there are families who are really reaching out and they come for the assistance, so it’s good they can come here to this pantry and be able to give back,” Colbert said, “You know, it’s part of what Dr. King believed in. Giving back to the community. And that’s what today is all about. Giving back and help those who are in need.”

Anybody who needs help with providing food is welcome to stop by the pantry.