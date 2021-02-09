Northwest Arkansas National Airport to begin direct flights to Austin

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Direct flights from Northwest Arkansas to Austin, Texas will be available at Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) this summer, according to a release from the airport on Tuesday.

Starting on July 2, 2021, Allegiant Air will offer non-stop service from XNA to Austin-Bergman International Airport (AUS) in Austin. The inaugural direct flight from XNA-AUS will be offered every Monday and Friday, according to the airport’s release.

“We are thrilled to welcome a new direct flight from XNA to Austin,” said Aaron Burkes, XNA’s chief executive officer. “This route offers access to a destination that fulfills both business and leisure interests of the Northwest Arkansas community. We appreciate Allegiant’s commitment to our market and look forward to this continued partnership.”

