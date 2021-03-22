Northwest Arkansas Naturals announce game times for 2021 season

Opening night will be on Tuesday, May 11 with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Monday announced game times for all of the minor league club’s home games at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale during the 2021 season.

Opening Night will be on Tuesday, May 11 against the Tulsa Drillers, while the home and regular season finale will be on Sunday, September 19th.

The Naturals, the Double-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, will open the season on the road on Tuesday, May 4 against the Arkansas Travelers at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

The team will continue to use a 7:05 p.m. first pitch for its Tuesday through Friday home games, while most weekend games will feature a 6:05 p.m. start on Saturday night and a 2:05 p.m. start on Sunday afternoon.

Exceptions can be found on Memorial Day Weekend and Labor Day Weekend as the Naturals will play at 6:35 p.m. on Sunday, May 30th against the San Antonio Missions (Double-A Affiliate of the San Diego Padres) and at 6:05 p.m. on Sunday, September 5th against the Corpus Christi Hooks (Double-A Affiliate of the Houston Astros), according to the team’s relesae.

Monday’s are now an off day league-wide.

According to the Naturals, fans who have purchased a 2021 ticket package will receive “direct communication” from the organization with more information on COVID-19 policies “very soon.”

“We are finalizing our safety and fan admission protocols for the upcoming season with Major League Baseball, in conjunction with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines, and will soon share those options for you for the 2021 season. Fans with additional questions or concerns in the meantime are encouraged to call 479-927-4900 or email the Naturals at tickets@nwanaturals.com,” the organization said in its release on Monday.