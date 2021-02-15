Northwest Arkansas Naturals postpone exhibition game with Kansas City Royals

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Northwest Arkansas Naturals’ exhibition game against the Kansas City Royals scheduled for March 29 in Springdale has been postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release from the minor league club on Monday.

No make-up date has been announced, but the teams will soon look to reschedule to a future year, according to the release.

All fans who purchased tickets to the game will receive direct communication from the Naturals organization with information on all options within the next 48 hours, the team said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers