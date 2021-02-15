Northwest Arkansas Naturals postpone exhibition game with Kansas City Royals

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Northwest Arkansas Naturals’ exhibition game against the Kansas City Royals scheduled for March 29 in Springdale has been postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release from the minor league club on Monday.

No make-up date has been announced, but the teams will soon look to reschedule to a future year, according to the release.

All fans who purchased tickets to the game will receive direct communication from the Naturals organization with information on all options within the next 48 hours, the team said.