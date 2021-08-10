Northwest Arkansas Naturals postpone Tuesday game due to COVID-19 protocols

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals and Frisco Roughriders have postponed Tuesday’s game to a later date to allow for additional testing and contact tracing of members of the Texas Rangers organization.

The Naturals announce Tuesday that they are “adhering to Minor League Baseball’s health and safety protocols and will practice caution as we follow the guidance of experts.”

All tickets purchased for Tuesday, August 10, are eligible to be exchanged in-person at Arvest Ballpark Box Office in Springdale for a ticket of equal value, based on availability, to any future regular season home game this season.

All exchanges must be done in-person during normal operating hours.

The box office opens at 12 p.m. on gamedays  stays open throughout the game while on non-gamedays it is open from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Further updates will be provided as they become available, the Naturals said.

