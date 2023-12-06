SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals released their new logos and uniforms on Wednesday.

The Naturals have had the same logos since they moved to Northwest Arkansas in 2008.

“As we are about to enter our 17th year at Arvest Ballpark, we felt it was the perfect opportunity to take a fresh new look at what the future of the franchise should look like. We are so excited to share our updated logos with our wonderful fans,” said Naturals VP/General Manager Justin Cole.

NWA Naturals Primary Logo

NWA Naturals Secondary Logo

NWA Naturals Secondary Logo

NWA Naturals Secondary Logo

NWA Naturals Secondary Logo

NWA Naturals Secondary Logo

NWA Naturals Secondary Logo

NWA Naturals Secondary Logo

NWA Naturals Wordmark Logo

NWA Naturals Wordmark Logo

NWA Naturals Wordmark Logo

NWA Naturals Wordmark Logo

NWA Naturals Wordmark Logo

The logo package was created by Torch Creative, according to a release. The rebranding includes new team caps and uniforms, along with the new logos and new font.

NWA Naturals’ new uniforms

The logos and uniforms will make their debut on Friday, April 5, 2024, when the Naturals face the Tulsa Drillers in the 2024 season opener.