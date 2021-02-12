Northwest Arkansas Naturals sign new 10-year agreement to remain Royals affiliate

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals signed a new 10-year player development league license agreement with Major League Baseball (MLB) to remain the Double-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, according to a release from the minor league team on Friday.

As part of the agreement, the Naturals, who play home games at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, will also accept an MLB invitation to compete in a 10-team league in the all-new Professional Development League System titled “Double-A Central,” which takes over for the former Texas League.

#NWANaturals baseball is here to stay!



We have signed a 10-year player development license agreement with @MLB and will remain the @Royals Double-A affiliate! 🙌🙌🙌



📝: https://t.co/08azyEzT0R pic.twitter.com/zOE6S3yZPF — NW Arkansas Naturals (@nwanaturals) February 12, 2021

“We are thrilled to continue our strong partnership with the Kansas City Royals,” said Justin Cole, Vice President/General Manager of the Naturals. “Through our affiliation with the Royals, we have been able to showcase many exciting players on their way to Kansas City while also providing great family entertainment to baseball fans throughout Northwest Arkansas.”

The two teams’ relationship dates back to 2008.

The Naturals’ 2021 schedule will be announced at a later date.

The Double-A Central will include all eight members of the former Texas League along with two new additions — The Wichita Wind Surge (Twins) and the San Antonio Missions (Padres).

The league will be divided into North and South divisions, with the Naturals in the ‘North,’ along with Arkansas (Mariners), Springfield (Cardinals), Tulsa (Dodgers), and Wichita.

The ‘South Division’ will consist of Amarillo (Diamondbacks), Corpus Christi (Astros), Frisco (Rangers), Midland (A’s), and San Antonio.