BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People around the world and in Northwest Arkansas are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Edward Cyster is from Scotland, lived in London, and now calls Bentonville home. He said it is hard being away from the United Kingdom after the Queen’s death.

“My instant reaction is I wish I was back in the U.K.,” Cyster said.

Cyster said the passing of the Queen hits home.

“We were pretty connected to the royal family and felt quite privileged to be part of Diana’s life, at least from my mom’s connection up until the point of death,” Cyster said.

Cyster said his British roots are a big part of him and he hopes to keep the Queen’s memory alive through his children.

“Although they’ve spent the majority of their living life in the U.S., we still talk about the Prime Minister, we still talk about the royal family, and it’s a shame that they’re not there to just witness a pretty significant piece of history,” Cyster said.

Cyster said its hard to predict the impact the Queen’s death will have on the future of the Commonwealth.

“As a CEO of a global company that has people in offices in London, it is a consideration because I think a lot of the U.K. are going to deal with it in a different way,” Cyster said.

The United Kingdom will now enter 10 days of mourning for Queen Elizabeth.