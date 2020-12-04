Northwest Arkansas to be tech testbed for Korean startups

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas is getting closer to Korea, thanks to a new partnership between Fayetteville-based Startup Junkie and the Korean International Trade Association (KITA).

It’s called the Arkansas Korea Alliance, and it will connect international start ups to blue chip clients and venture capital firms here in the United States.

“There is a little bit of explaining involved in terms of where Arkansas is,” said Louis Diesel, director of Startup Junkie. “But this is a great opportunity to put Arkansas on the map in terms of an international perspective.”

The alliance is made up of 11 companies with approximately $32 million in funding.

“Creating a strong bridge between the Northwest Arkansas venture ecosystem and strategic partners in Seoul, South Korea can be a game changer for both regions,” said Jeff Amerine, Startup Junkie consulting founder and managing director. “We see this as a first tangible step in building a robust two-way bridge for innovative Korean ventures looking for a North American gateway and for United States ventures looking for an Asian Pacific gateway. We are excited about the future prospects for both regions

The alliance’s first cohort includes the following companies (all information via Startup Junkie).