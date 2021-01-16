Northwest Arkansas youth hockey team celebrates big win

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local hockey team was finally able to celebrate their state title win after a lengthy delay.

The Northwest Arkansas Bantams won the Blue Note Cup during the 2019 — 2020 season.

Because of the pandemic, they had to postpone the banner ceremony until Saturday.

The team, comprised of thirteen- and fourteen-year-olds, was able to skate with their newly won trophy at the ceremony.

Their coach, Sean Fitzgibbons, recounts the game that closed out their successful season.

“The final game was very harrowing. We were down by two goals, and we came back and tied it in the third period. And with 17 seconds to go, we won the game,” Fitzgibbons said, “So, it was a very exciting game, and we’re here to put a cap on that great season.”

He also said that after a number of losing seasons the team was able to grow as individuals and players on their way to the championship.