Northwest Health Emergency and Urgent Care now open

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Health Emergency & Urgent Care, a new department of Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville, opened its doors Monday, Jan. 10 and will combine emergency services and urgent care under one roof, a press release announced.

Those seeking care will no longer need to choose between emergency or urgent care, as the facility is equipped with on-site labs, X-ray, ultrasound, and CT.

Emergency care will be provided 24/7 while urgent care will be Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The facility is located at 1580 E. Centerton Blvd. and no appointments are necessary.

Click here for more information.

