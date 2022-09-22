NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Health announced Thursday it is expanding its Care Management at Home program to include three additional clinics.

The additional Northwest Physician clinics are set to include Northwest Family Medicine – Tuscany Square, Northwest Family Care- Rogers, and Northwest Medical Plaza at Pinnacle.

Care Management at Home is a remote monitoring and virtual care support program for patients managing certain chronic health conditions such as hypertension, heart failure, diabetes, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

“After the successful launch of our patient monitoring program in April, we wanted to expand these unique services to include two additional clinics and several of our family medicine and internal medicine providers,” said Market Chief Executive Officer Chris York. “At Northwest Health, we’re here for our community. We want to make a difference in the lives of those we serve by helping prevent hospitalizations, reducing a patient’s care costs and also empower them to manage their health.”

Details of the new expansion highlight a partnership with Cadence, a leader in remote patient monitoring that will grant qualified patients with cellular-enabled devices, such as blood pressure monitors, pulse oximeters, weight scales, or glucometers to capture daily vital information from home.

According to the release, daily readings are then transferred to Cadence clinicians who can help monitor for changes in a patient’s condition and provide virtual care support when needed.

Current clinics already offering the program include Northwest Family Medicine – Centerton, Northwest Medical Plaza – Bentonville and Northwest Medical Plaza at Sugar Creek.

For more information, visit nwphysicians.com.