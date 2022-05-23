SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On Monday, Northwest Health announced a new remote monitoring and virtual care support program for Northwest Physicians patients managing certain chronic health conditions.

According to a press release, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 60% of Americans to have at least one chronic condition, and 40% have two or more chronic conditions. The release also said that chronic conditions are among the leading causes of death and disability in the U.S. and a leading driver of health care costs.

The new program called “Care Management at Home” will initially serve patients managing hypertension, heart failure, diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease with the goals of helping patients stay well between physician visits and reducing avoidable hospitalizations.

Northwest says through a partnership with Cadence, a leader in remote patient monitoring, qualified patients will be given cellular-enabled devices, such as blood pressure monitors, pulse oximeters, weight scales or glucometers to capture daily vital information while remaining at home.

Daily readings are then transferred to Cadence clinicians who can help monitor for changes in a patient’s condition and provide virtual care support when needed.

“This new program extends our ability to help patients monitor, prevent and manage chronic conditions,” said Scott Musick, D.O., primary care physician at Northwest Medical Plaza at Sugar Creek. “With daily monitoring, we can improve patient outcomes, quality of life and deploy early interventions when necessary.”

Other benefits of remote patient monitoring can include fewer preventable hospitalizations and a reduction in the cost for specific patient populations. Many patients who participate in remote monitoring programs report stronger engagement in managing their own health as well as higher satisfaction with the overall healthcare experience, the release said.

“We are committed to delivering more ways to help people in our community get well and live healthier,” said Chris York, Northwest Health market chief executive officer.“Remote patient monitoring is an innovative and convenient way for patients to monitor changes to their health and can provide peace of mind for patients who have serious health concerns.”