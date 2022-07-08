NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Health announced it will be hosting multiple blood drives in July throughout Northwest Arkansas.

According to a press release, the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks bloodmobile will be present at the Bentonville, Siloam Springs and Springdale locations for donors to save lives.

The upcoming drives are scheduled for:

July 12 – 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Northwest Medical Center – Bentonville’s parking lot inside the Bloodmobile.

July 15 – 12 p.m.-5 p.m. at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital’s parking lot inside the Bloodmobile. This annual blood drive is in memory of Cody Pickering.

July 28 – 12 p.m.-5 p.m. at Northwest Medical Center – Springdale’s north parking lot inside the Bloodmobile.

“We are in the time of year where we lose the opportunity to work with schools and colleges, so we have to count on other groups, like our hospital partners, to help support the blood supply during the summer,” said Anthony Roberts, executive director of CBCO. “We’ve also started seeing many businesses calling employees back from working at home but not yet allowing blood drives at their facilities,” Roberts said. “That is having quite an impact on donations since most people are willing to donate when there’s a convenient opportunity whether at work, church or school, but those opportunities aren’t as plentiful now.”

CBCO is asking community members to find a nearby location to give by visiting cbco.org. Donors will receive a free “Let’s Save A Life” T-Shirt with a chance to win weekly mystery prizes and a $5,000 mystery grand prize.

According to Northwest Health, to be eligible to give blood, you must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and present a valid photo ID. Before the blood drive, donors are asked to take a few steps to ensure that donations operate smoothly on the day of the drive:

Drink plenty of water or juice the night and morning before you donate. Eat a well-balanced meal around 2-3 hours before giving. Bring your photo identification: This is now required for all donors.

For more information, call (800) 280-5337 or visit www.cbco.org.