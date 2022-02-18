SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Medical Center in Springdale has named its new chief executive officer, a Friday, Feb. 18 press release announced.

Jose A. Echavarria will lead the health system as CEO, after being the interim CEO since October 2021. Before his interim role, he also served as assistant chief executive officer for the Northwest Health market, where he focused on strategic initiatives to advance the health system, including the successful implementation of telemedicine for critical care, cardiology, pulmonology, and neurology across the five-hospital system, according to the release.

Echavarria also played a key role in the development of Northwest Health’s standalone emergency room and urgent care location in west Bentonville, efforts to recruit specialists to the area, and the establishment of Springdale’s cardiac electrophysiology program.

“Jose’s success here at Northwest Health aligns with our hospital’s mission of quality and excellence. I am looking forward to Jose’s continued leadership and drive for growth at Northwest Medical Center – Springdale.” Chris York, Market Chief Executive Officer for Northwest Health

The release mentioned Echavarria has also held previous executive leadership positions at several hospitals with Steward Healthcare in Texas before coming to Northwest Health.

He is bilingual in Spanish and English and is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and the National Association of Latino Healthcare Executives. He also serves as a board member for the Springdale Chamber of Commerce.