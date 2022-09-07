ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G has announced new updates to the tournament including new biking and sustainability initiatives.

According to a news release, in 2021, the NWA Championship announced a three-year plan to become a certified sustainable event by the GEO Foundation after the 2023 event. To further advance that commitment, the tournament is encouraging spectators to ride their bikes directly to the tournament.

The 4.3-mile guided bike ride will begin at the Sam’s Club Home Office (2101 SE Simple Savings Drive,

Bentonville) on Sept. 24 at 11 a.m. All levels of riders are invited to participate.

Registration for the Community Bike Ride is free. The first 100 registered riders will receive free access to the tournament grounds and the BITE Experience @ the LPGA on Sept 24. Spectators can register at NWAChampionship.com.

There will reportedly be onsite valet bike parking for riders at the event from Sept. 23-25 starting at 7 a.m. each day. All bike riders will receive free admission into the tournament.

You can find the bike parking location and other details by clicking here.

Additionally, the tournament will be expanding its partnership with Food Loops to implement a comprehensive waste plan onsite at the tournament. According to the release, a three-bin waste system will be featured throughout the course to sort compostable, food, and recyclable waste in order to divert as much from the landfill.

To reduce paper consumption onsite at the tournament, download the official NWAChampionship mobile app.

The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship also announced through a partnership with Trailblazers, the financial support for an Adult First Ride program – a class that provides a learning environment for people who have never ridden a bike or have not ridden since they were a child.

“We are grateful to the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G for a gift that provides new bikes for all Adult First Ride attendees to use during the class. This means everyone will have the opportunity to learn on identical bikes,” Gordon Venturella, Senior Director of Development for Trailblazers commented.

An additional update to the tournament also includes the announcement that Brooke Matthews, Kajal Mistry, and Lilly Thomas will join the field of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G as sponsor exemptions.

Former member of the University of Arkansas women’s golf team, Matthews and current member, Mistry, will compete alongside former Razorbacks Stacy Lewis, Gaby Lopez, Maria Fassi, and Alana Uriell in the tournament field of 144.

Tournament play begins Friday, Sept. 23. Tickets are on sale now at NWAChampionship.com with daily tickets offered for $10 and weekly tickets available for $25. Military personnel and first responders, as well as kids 17 and under, receive free admission.