NWA Adopt-A-Cop hosts Back the Blue lemonade stand to raise funds for Officer Apple’s family

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Frosty Bites Shaved Ice, NWA Adopt-A-Cop, and one Centerton elementary schooler have teamed up to host a lemonade stand to benefit the family of Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple, who was killed in the line of duty over the weekend.

The stand opened at 11:30 Tuesday and will remain open as long as supplies last.

Those hoping to visit can stop by the lemonade stand at 830 Napa Ave. in Centerton.

Frosty Bites Shaved Ice near Centerton city hall is also donating all proceeds made during the day to the fund.

Decals featuring Officer Apple’s badge number, 1212, are available for $5.