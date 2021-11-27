NWA community supports local businesses on Small Business Saturday

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After all the fun and frenzy of Black Friday, people got out to support local shops and take advantage of deals on Small Business Saturday.

Leigh Waycaster, owner and artisan at Milk and Sugar Bath Company in Springdale said it’s a great opportunity for local businesses.

“Its been great. We’re really busy today. Everybody’s coming out. There’s a lot of events in downtown Springdale going on. There’s a hot coco call. They’re lighting the tree tonight. So, we’re just excited to be a part of downtown,” Waycaster said.

Lots of local small businesses also carried over their deals online as well.