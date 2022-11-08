SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)– Family and friends gathered Sunday at the intersection of Highway 412 and 59 in Siloam Springs to remember Ryke Beever.

Bill Beever is Ryke’s father and says their family wanted to do something special for Ryke’s birthday after they he died from having type one diabetes.

“We have done an adopt a highway program where we pick up litter on a mile stretch of road and this our first one and so we’re excited, Bill said.

Tammy Beever is Ryke’s mother and says the inspiration came to her driving down the road one day.

“We had seen the signs in Siloam where we used to live and it was primarily businesses and churches; organizations that were adopting highways and we just wanted to adopt a section in memory of our son,” Tammy said.

According to ARDOT’s Executive Assistant Public Information Officer the Arkansas Department of Transportation says it spends almost $5 million each year picking up trash.

“Even with that many volunteers, ARDOT still spends an average of $5 million each year picking up trash,” Holly Butler said.

The Beever’s said adopting this highway and picking up litter reflects the selfless person Ryke was.

Bill continues to say he doesn’t want Ryke to be remembered for how he died but for who he was in life.

“He was a black belt in Taekwondo, fantastic in the band, he was a saxophone player, and he ran track in college,” Bill said.

The Beever family encourages more people to participate in the adopt a highway program and for everyone to keep the highways clean; because you never know what that highway can mean for someone else.