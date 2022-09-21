LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Twenty-six Northwest Arkansas farmers will be receiving a grant through a new program that aims to increase locally produced food in the area.

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture gave eligible farmers in four counties, Benton, Washington, Madison and Carroll, grants of up to $15,000 from a new pilot program.

The Arkansas Grown Grant for Northwest Arkansas Farmers Pilot Program was created with support from the Walton Family Foundation. Grants were given to farmers “who are committed to increasing capacity for wholesale fruit and vegetable production resulting in more local food,” according to the pilot program grant.

“This pilot program provides funding directly to farmers to improve their operations and increase availability of fresh, locally grown food for consumers,” said Wes Ward, Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture. “The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is honored to assist in the administration of this grant program and looks forward to seeing its positive impacts.”

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture began programs to promote Arkansas-made and Arkansas-grown products. Membership is free to Arkansas farmers, growers and producers.

The 26 NWA recipient farmers are: