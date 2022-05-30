NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank announced the dates and locations for its mobile pantry in June.

According to a Facebook post, the food bank plans to offer Northwest Arkansans numerous opportunities to come and take food home.

The calendar schedule for June is listed as follows:

June 1 – Parsons Stadium, Springdale 12-2 p.m.

June 2 – 3130 Telluride Drive, Fayetteville 8 a.m.

June 2 – Prairie Grove Christian Church, Prairie Grove 10 a.m.

June 7 – Berryville Community Center, Berryville 10 a.m.

June 7 – Hiwasse Community Building, Hiwasse 10 a.m.

June 8 – Eureka Springs United Methodist Church, Eureka Springs 10 a.m.

June 8 – Veterans Park, Rogers 12-2 p.m.

June 9 – Northwest Church, Bentonville 9 a.m.

June 9 – Heritage Building, Pea Ridge 11 a.m.

June 14 – Veterans Park Bunker Pavilion, Decatur 10 a.m.

June 16 – Elkins Community Center, Elkins 9 a.m.

June 16 – Madison County Courthouse Overflow Parking, Huntsville 12 p.m.

June 17 – Cross Church, Fayetteville 9-11 a.m.

June 18 – Farmington United Methodist Church, Farmington 9 a.m.

June 18 – Winslow Community Meals, Winslow 9 a.m.

June 21 – Sanctuary Church, Lincoln 9 a.m.

June 22 – Green Forest Industrial Park, Green Forest 12-2 p.m.

June 23 – Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Building, Lowell 9 a.m.

June 28 – St. Mary Catholic Church, Siloam Springs 8 a.m.

June 28 – Pop Allum Park, Gravette 10 a.m.

For up to date information, follow @nwafoodbank on Instagram and like their Facebook page.