SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank announced a new campus in Lowell for a new distribution facility as part of a $25 million “Food For Today. Hope for Tomorrow” capital campaign.

Through this investment, the Food Bank says it will launch new programs to increase annual distribution and improve access to fresh, healthy foods across its four-county service area. When complete, NWAFB will be in a position to increase food distribution by 60% with a goal to distribute more than 14 million meals by

2025.

The capital campaign centers around three areas of improvement to support the goals outlined in the

Food Bank’s strategic plan to nourish, feed and lead:

Pleasant Grove Road and Honeysuckle Street in Lowell, AR. A new 82,425 square-foot Center for Hunger Relief will be built to serve as the central distribution facility supporting all Food Bank operations and a hub for community engagement. Features of the new building will include expanded warehouse and freezer/cooler capacity, a Volunteer Center, a Teaching Garden, a Community Room and Teaching Kitchen and staff offices. Network Capacity and Program Growth: NWAFB has focused significant attention and planning

into improving access to fresh, healthy foods and wrap around services through investments in partners and new programs. The Community Resource Center-Feed Rogers, which is the first of these planned improvements and NWAFB’s first Food Bank-run pantry, was launched in March 2022. An Operational Fund: NWAFB’s capital campaign includes a portion of funding to be directed

towards future operations. A $3.5 million operational fund will be established to ensure that

the increase in operating and program expenses is secured through at lest the first five years

after expansion.

“Projections indicate that the population of Northwest Arkansas will double by 2045, meaning that the

need for access to healthy food will also increase,” Kent Eikenberry, President/CEO of the Northwest

Arkansas Food Bank said. “We estimate that 20 million meals will be needed by 2045 and today, we are

providing 11.3 million meals. This campaign is a major component in our strategic plan to meet the

needs of our hungry neighbors by establishing a new distribution warehouse and launching new

programs.”

The campaign kicked off with a generous contribution of land from the Hunt Family, which has

established the 15-acre campus and will provide room for future expansion. Since then, several

corporations, foundations, individuals and organizations have joined the campaign with $17 million

raised to date.

To learn more about the campaign, visit hope.nwafoodbank.org.