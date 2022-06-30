SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank announced a new campus in Lowell for a new distribution facility as part of a $25 million “Food For Today. Hope for Tomorrow” capital campaign.
Through this investment, the Food Bank says it will launch new programs to increase annual distribution and improve access to fresh, healthy foods across its four-county service area. When complete, NWAFB will be in a position to increase food distribution by 60% with a goal to distribute more than 14 million meals by
2025.
The capital campaign centers around three areas of improvement to support the goals outlined in the
Food Bank’s strategic plan to nourish, feed and lead:
- A New Campus: NWAFB has acquired 15 acres of property located at the intersection of
Pleasant Grove Road and Honeysuckle Street in Lowell, AR. A new 82,425 square-foot Center
for Hunger Relief will be built to serve as the central distribution facility supporting all Food Bank
operations and a hub for community engagement. Features of the new building will include
expanded warehouse and freezer/cooler capacity, a Volunteer Center, a Teaching Garden, a
Community Room and Teaching Kitchen and staff offices.
- Network Capacity and Program Growth: NWAFB has focused significant attention and planning
into improving access to fresh, healthy foods and wrap around services through investments in
partners and new programs. The Community Resource Center-Feed Rogers, which is the first of
these planned improvements and NWAFB’s first Food Bank-run pantry, was launched in March
2022.
- An Operational Fund: NWAFB’s capital campaign includes a portion of funding to be directed
towards future operations. A $3.5 million operational fund will be established to ensure that
the increase in operating and program expenses is secured through at lest the first five years
after expansion.
“Projections indicate that the population of Northwest Arkansas will double by 2045, meaning that the
need for access to healthy food will also increase,” Kent Eikenberry, President/CEO of the Northwest
Arkansas Food Bank said. “We estimate that 20 million meals will be needed by 2045 and today, we are
providing 11.3 million meals. This campaign is a major component in our strategic plan to meet the
needs of our hungry neighbors by establishing a new distribution warehouse and launching new
programs.”
The campaign kicked off with a generous contribution of land from the Hunt Family, which has
established the 15-acre campus and will provide room for future expansion. Since then, several
corporations, foundations, individuals and organizations have joined the campaign with $17 million
raised to date.
To learn more about the campaign, visit hope.nwafoodbank.org.