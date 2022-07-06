SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank announced Wednesday it has received a nearly $4 million grant from the Walmart Foundation to support its “Food For Today. Hope For Tomorrow.” capital campaign.

The food bank said it is the largest monetary gift to date in the food bank’s history and will be used to help build the Walmart.org Volunteer Center in the NWAFB’s new Center for Hunger Relief in Lowell and provide the first three years of startup costs for new and expanded programs.

“Walmart has been a driving force behind our efforts to nourish, feed and lead our community,” said

Kent Eikenberry, President/CEO of the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank. “This gift is a true testament to

their commitment to addressing food insecurity and improving communities where they do business.”

Upon completion, the NWAFB says it will distribute millions of pounds of food annually from the new 82,700-square-foot facility that will include a volunteer center, teaching kitchen, community room, a teaching garden, and expanded office space.

New programs will also be launched to improve access to fresh, healthy foods and wrap-around services through a mix of client choice distribution methods.

In order to respond to the increasing need for hunger relief, driven by a growing Northwest Arkansas

population and the long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NWAFB says it and its Board of Directors have developed a strategic plan to expand capacity, introduce new programs and increase nutritious food distribution by more than 60% by 2025.

The plan is supported by the $25 million capital campaign. To learn more, visit hope.nwafoodbank.org.