NWA Girl Gang market promotes small businesses

ELM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More than 50 Arkansas makers, creatives and vendors gathered this weekend at the Heroncrest event center.

NWA Girl Gang hosted the event. They are a local non-profit that aims to provide inclusive and accessible opportunities to women and non-binary individuals of all abilities.

Amanda Thattanakham says this event was all about helping out these small businesses.

“COVID and the pandemic has been really hard on a lot of small businesses so anything we can do to provide safe opportunities for shoppers and makers to come together we would love to do it,” Thattanakham said.

Visitors were able to shop everything from jewelry to hand made crafts, as well as adopt some new fury friends from the Best Friends Animal Society.