NWA high school dancers to perform at 80th Memorial Pearl Harbor Day parade

TONITOWN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Three cheerleaders from Ozark Catholic Academy in Tonitown, Ark. will join more than 600 other dancers from across the U.S. to represent brands of Varsity Spirit in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Honolulu, Hawaii from Dec. 4-8.

Gabbi Dickinson, Bree McAfee, and Annalise Stacey, along with others, were chosen as All-Americans during Varsity Spirit summer camps across the country for their superior cheerleading and dance skills.

Only the top 10% of cheerleaders and dancers from the camps get the opportunity to march in parades of this merit, according to the press release.

The three dancers will join the others in an exclusive performance prior to the parade, which they will also participate in. Afterwards, they will take a trip to visit the Pearl Harbor Memorial and USS Missouri Battleship.

“I am very excited but also humbled because this parade is a tradition that I am honored to be a part of!” said Annalise Stacey.

The parade’s theme, according to the release, is “remembering the past and celebrating our future.”

“I feel blessed to be a part of this historic memorial parade! The opportunity to honor the

memory of Pearl Harbor and celebrate the peace and friendship we now share is an

remarkable opportunity!” Bree McAfee said.