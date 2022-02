ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Humane Society for Animals has partnered with Blue Buffalo to offer free adult dog adoptions for the month of February.

Blue Buffalo will cover the adoption fees for any of the adult dogs in the Humane Society shelter.

All dogs are vaccinated, fixed and chipped.

For more information on the adult dogs in need of adoption, visit the NWA Humane Society for Animals website.