NWA Humane Society offering free dog food to those in need

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Humane Society for Animals announced plans to host a drive-thru pet food handout event.

Starting at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 22, anyone in need of food for their furry friends can pick up a 40 lb. bag of dry dog food.

The event will end when supplies run out.

NWA Humane Society volunteers will load the items into vehicles in the new shelter parking lot, 405 E. Nursery Rd., Rogers, which is adjacent to the older shelter.

“The shelter is using the honor system. The only requirement to receive the donation is to truly be in need to receive this free food,” said Clay Morgan, Director of the organization. “We want to give back to the community and help those who are stressed to feed their pets and keep their families intact” says Morgan. ” We want to help people who are in need. The NWA Humane Society for Animals wishes to distribute dog food so that families and pets can stay together.”

Businesses and other rescue groups are not eligible to receive pet food.

The food was donated by Simmons Foods in Siloam Springs.