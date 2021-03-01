NWA man accused of rape; several prior convictions

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man was arrested by the Pea Ridge Police Department for rape, aggravated assault, and 3rd-degree battery.

Charles Frank Griffin, 22, was taken into custody on February 18, 2021, at the Holiday Island area by Eureka Springs police and eventually turned over to Pea Ridge officers. He faces charges on two felonies, one misdemeanor, was issued a “no contact order” with the victim, and not to possess firearms or alcohol, according to the Benton County Court information sheet.

He’s been released from the Benton County jail on a $50,000 cash bond, according to jail documents. Griffin’s next court date is March 29, 2021.

The Pea Ridge Police Department received information on February 17 that a person was raped in the early hours of February 14.

The document states that the victim declined to give the suspect’s name, but was “intoxicated and had taken an unknown amount of pills.”

The person was transported to Northwest Medical Center Emergency Room for an overdose and sexual assault trauma on February 16.

The Pea Ridge police officer went to the medical center the following morning. Medical personnel said the victim “was no longer under the influence of any substances,” and he met with the victim, according to the document.

The officer asked to speak with her about what happened over the weekend, and he could see bruising on her neck. However, at first, she was reluctant to talk about the incident because she didn’t want to get anyone in trouble but eventually explained what happened.

The victim told the officer: “She met the guy Saturday evening, February 13, 2021, and invited him to her home to hang out. When the suspect arrived, she discovered that another male she knows also came to her house. She later identified the suspect as ‘Charlie Griffin,’ legally known as ‘Charles Griffin’ and well known to the agency. She also identified the second male as Layne Patton, a friend of hers. She said all three were consuming alcohol, and Patton … passing out in the living room. She and Griffin went into the garage around 12:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. to smoke a cigarette when Griffin began complimenting her … that he should make a move on her. She told him, ‘no,’ that they just met.” Partial Pea Ridge Police Statement by the victim

Patton walked into the garage and the victim went to her bedroom. Griffin followed her a few minutes later to the bedroom and sexually forced himself on her, according to the police report. The victim told police the incident lasted about 20 minutes and then Patton knocked on the bedroom door. Griffin got dressed and both men left on their own accord, according to the statement.

The victim agreed to do a sexual assault examination at an area medical center, according to the report.

Upon reviewing the exam results, the police detective determined there was enough “probable cause” to seek an arrest warrant for rape, aggravated assault, and battery in the 3rd-degree.

Griffin was picked up on Feb. 18 and Pea Ridge officers took custody of him from Eureka Springs police. He was interviewed by two Pea Ridge officers and Griffin admitted he “made out” with the victim, but it was consensual. Griffin told officers that Patton would be able to confirm that it was consensual sex.

Griffin told investigators that he wished her a Happy Valentine’s Day via a text that was sent around 2 a.m. on Sunday, February 14. The victim did reply, “sending short replies.” Police did seize the phone after obtaining a warrant, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Patton was also interviewed by authorities and said he and the victim went to school together and that he had never known the victim to lie. Patton said Griffin took him home early Sunday, according to the report.

CHARLES GRIFFIN – CRIMINAL HISTORY, PER PROBABLE CAUSE AFFIDAVIT

2016:

Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card

Theft of property (credit/debit card)

Forgery 2nd-degree

Criminal trespass

Criminal mischief 1st-degree

Arson

Obstructing governmental operations

2017:

Theft by receiving (firearm 2x)/theft of property (firearm 2x)

Aggravated assault

Possession of controlled substance, Schedule I, II

Breaking or entering

Criminal mischief

August 29, 2017 sentence:

Theft by receiving

Possession of controlled substance, Schedule II

He initially was arrested on several other crimes including sexual assault but made a plea deal. He was given three years probation for the above two crimes.

2018: