NWA Martin Luther King Jr. council announces holiday celebration events

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Council is partnering with the University of Arkansas to honor the life and legacy of King during its 26th annual holiday celebration of the civil rights leader Friday, Jan. 14 to Monday, Jan. 17, a press release announced.

The celebration’s message is “Creating Pathways for Change, One Day, One Step, One Person at a Time,” and will highlight the achievements of King, along with an NWA business and several NWA residents whose community service efforts practiced the ideals of King, the release said.

The council announced a schedule of programs throughout the weekend:

Ending on Friday, Jan. 14 is the community food drive, where the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity and Dr. King Council is encouraging the NWA community to donate food items to the St. James Food Pantry at 115 S. Willow Street in Fayetteville, Ark.

Items can be dropped off to the pantry on Tuesdays, between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Citizens can also give a monetary donation to the food pantry through CashApp: $NWAMLKCOUNCIL or here on PayPal.

On Saturday, Jan. 15 is the 26th annual Recommitment Event, hosted by the council virtually. The keynote speaker is Cedric Clark, vice president, regional general manager (South Central Region) of Sam’s Club.

In addition, the MLK Scholarships will be awarded and the 2022 Salute to Greatness honorees will be recognized for outstanding community service.

The honorees are:

Lifetime Achievement Award recipient is Dr. Jeffery Murdock

Ernestine White-Gibson Individual Achievement Award recipient is Nate Walls, Jr.

Rodney Momon Youth Award recipient is GeJuan Jordan

Rev. J.A. Hawkins Posthumous Award recipient is the late Brig Caldwell

Corporation of Year Award recipient is Clothes to Children, Emmily Leavy Founder & CEO

Tickets can be purchased here.

Sunday, Jan. 16 will see the King Memorial Service at 3 p.m. on Zoom with Dr. Joe Daniels III as a featured speaker. Daniels is the director of supply chain sustainability for Walmart.

The event is free and open to the public.

On Monday, Jan. 17 there will be a “MLK Dream Keepers’ Virtual Youth Unity Breakfast” at 8 a.m. on Zoom.

According to the release, the purpose of this event is to “allow youth to come together in prayer and reflect on how Dr. King’s dream has impacted their lives”

Also on Zoom this day is the Young Engagement Program, at 9:30 a.m. and the MLK Virtual March at 11:15 a.m., which will celebrate King’s birthday. The Council encourages all NWA residents to participate in this free event.

At noon on Jan. 17 is the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Noon Day Vigil on Zoom.

For a full calendar of events, click here.