BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Health announced Friday, July 15 Northwest Medical Center – Bentonville Wound Care and Hyperbaric Center is a recipient of RestorixHealth’s 2021 Clinical Distinction Award.

According to a press release, recipients of the biannual award meet or exceed national quality benchmarks over a set period of time. These benchmarks include wound healing rates and safety goals.

“This achievement reaffirms the quality of care the wound center at Bentonville provides its patients every day,” said Patrick Kerrwood, chief executive officer at Northwest Medical Center – Bentonville. “Despite a daunting pandemic, we have maintained clinical excellence, and we are proud to be a recipient of an award that recognizes the hard work and dedication of our staff.”

The Bentonville Wound Care and Hyperbaric Center is located at 2900 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 140, in Bentonville and is open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

For more information, call (479) 553-3100.