NWA Polo Club hosts amateur cup

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The NWA Polo Club is hosting the USPA Great Plains Circuit Amateur Cup this weekend.

The event features five teams with competitors from multiple areas including eastern Arkansas, Tulsa, Springfield, Missouri and Texas.

Secretary Susan Koehler said the event offers many opportunities and is a big deal for the club.

“This is a sanctioned event within our league. There’s trophies involved, prize money, so its a really big deal,” Koehler said.

The event is free for anyone to attend and continues Sunday morning at 11:00 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers