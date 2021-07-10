NWA Polo Club hosts amateur cup

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The NWA Polo Club is hosting the USPA Great Plains Circuit Amateur Cup this weekend.

The event features five teams with competitors from multiple areas including eastern Arkansas, Tulsa, Springfield, Missouri and Texas.

Secretary Susan Koehler said the event offers many opportunities and is a big deal for the club.

“This is a sanctioned event within our league. There’s trophies involved, prize money, so its a really big deal,” Koehler said.

The event is free for anyone to attend and continues Sunday morning at 11:00 a.m.