BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — NWA Polo Club is getting ready to kick off their 2022 season with the club’s ninth “Taste of Polo and Wine” event.

According to a press release, local players and guests from other U.S.P.A.-affiliated polo clubs in the region will compete in an exhibition match while audience members sample a variety of wines.

The event will take place on Thursday, June 16 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the NWA Polo Club farm located at 14955 Shipe Rd. in Gravette, Ark. Attendees get in for free with donations optional to cover event expenses, youth polo and field maintenance.

For more information on the NWA Polo Club, visit their website or Facebook page.