ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Northwest Arkansas residents to join the fight to end the disease by participating in the “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” on September 17 in Rogers.

According to a press release, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the Promise Garden ceremony, a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers reportedly represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s through their personal reasons to end the disease.

In Arkansas alone, there are more than 58,000 people living with the disease and 93,000 caregivers.

The walk is planned to be held in person at Pinnacle Hills Apartments, but in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak, plans are in place to offer online and local neighborhood participation.

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit act.alz.org/NWAwalk.