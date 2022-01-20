NWA Salvation Army in need of supplies for shelters

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Salvation Army is in need of donations for its warming centers as extreme cold temperatures continue to impact the Northwest Arkansas area.

PR and Volunteer Coordinator Joey Jackson said that the shelters are taking donations of blankets, pillows and cold weather gear such as coats, gloves and sleeping bags.

“Any cold weather item you can think of, you can bring to either one of our shelters in Fayetteville or Bentonville and we will take it with open arms,” Jackson said.

The Salvation Army is also accepting monetary donations and new volunteers to help staff the shelters.

Anyone who wants to help out can visit the Salvation Army’s website to make a donation or drop goods off at the Fayetteville and Bentonville shelters.