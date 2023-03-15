The wok was first invented more than 2,000 years ago and is still the main cooking vessel in many parts of Asia.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Culinary students from Northwest Arkansas schools are putting their skills to the test in an upcoming pastry competition.

The competition will be held at Don Tyson School of Innovation on Thursday, March 16 at 10 a.m. According to a release, anticipated participants include three-person teams from DTSOI, Springdale High School, Bentonville West High School, Ignite Professional Studies, Thaden School, and Pea Ridge High School.

Competing teams are enrolled in courses such as Culinary I, Culinary II, Food Production

and Food Safety and Nutrition, said Lindsey Harlan, Springdale High School teacher.

“We are looking to add Fayetteville’s culinary program next year as we continue to grow

and spread awareness to NWA’s thriving culinary programs,” she said.

The theme of the competition is desserts or pastries and all entries must include chocolate as

a main component, according to the release.

An award ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. where medals will be handed out to event winners. The winning school’s teacher will also get awarded a branded, wooden spoon to hang in their school or classroom.

This is the final school culinary competition for the 2022-2023 school year, Harlan said.