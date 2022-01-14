NWA teen challenges vets and kennels to take in homeless pets

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas teenager working on a congressional award is teaming up with the NWA Continuum of Care to help pets that are owned by people experiencing homelessness during the winter months, a press release said.

While there are homeless shelters people can retreat to during the cold temperatures, most do not have pet accommodations, which could be life-threatening to the many animals those experiencing homelessness often have.

According to the release, Chaise Schillinger, 14, has reached out to more than 20 Benton County veterinary clinics and kennels asking to use their open space for the homeless pets as needed.

“When people go homeless, their pets go homeless too, and I hate the thought of pets spending nights in a car or outside during freezing weather,” Schillinger said.

The NWA Continuum of Care is aware of over 300 families or individuals that are currently experiencing homelessness in Benton, Washington, Madison and Carroll counties, according to the release.

“Pets are important members of our families who provide support and companionship. We appreciate Chaise and his efforts to raise awareness and reach out to vet clinics in our community to help ensure homeless pets are cared for during the harsh winter weather,” says Pam Hutcheson, the Executive Director of NWA Continuum of Care.

Schillinger adds that he hopes people will reach out to their local veterinarians and kennels to talk to them about taking in pets whose owners are homeless this winter.

To learn more about this cause and how you could help, call 479-717-7737 or visit NWACOC.com