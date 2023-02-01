ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas is planning to honor Ukraine with a local event dedicated to raising awareness and support for the country, which has now been at war with Russia for over a year.

“Northwest Arkansas Honors Ukraine: An Evening of Peace. Love. Support.” is co-sponsored by Hugs From Friends and Arkansas Arts Academy and will be held on Feb. 24 from 5-8 p.m. at the Arts Academy’s high school campus.

Organizers say the community is invited to participate in the event where they are establishing a people-to-people exchange between students in Arkansas and students in Ukraine.

According to the release, Arkansas Arts Academy students have been studying Ukrainian culture, art, music, and history. They will reportedly create art and choreograph performances to share with students in Ukraine and demonstrate their solidarity and support.

Organizers are partnering with savED–an organization based in Chernihiv, Ukraine which they say will enable students in Arkansas to learn more about the situation in Ukraine and connect their classrooms directly to the students in Chernihiv through artwork and videos.

Singer Yuliia Tymochko, a runner-up in Ukraine’s version of “The Voice,” is making a special trip to Northwest Arkansas to perform at the event, organizers say.

Additional activities to be featured at the event include:

– Information booths from organizations including Crystal Bridges, Canopy NWA and Hugs from

– Friends and others providing information for individuals to support humanitarian efforts

– A silent auction consisting of works of art created by students and staff from AAA

– A silent auction with art created by local and regional artists

– Performances by Fayetteville International Folk Dancers and other regional arts organizations.

Funds raised will be provided to savED and Hugs From Friends.