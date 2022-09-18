BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The national nonprofit, Sleep in Heavenly Peace brought the Northwest Arkansas community together for the national day of building at the Bentonville Lowe’s.

“It’s really humbling to have so many people here,” said the Chapter President of SHP, Justin McMurtrey.

Bunks Across America is celebrated nationwide and helps build over 8,000 beds for children without one. Saturday morning, volunteers stayed until 100 beds were made for kids in Northwest Arkansas.

“It really shows how much this community cares about each other,” McMurtrey said. “We’re here for each other. I love living in Bentonville and this part of it.”

SHP has supplied more than 700 beds for local kids in the last four years. The nonprofit has already delivered over 110 beds this year.

“Unfortunately, we have over 100-bed requests that we’re hoping to fill, and we receive 40-60 new requests for beds each month,” McMurtrey said.