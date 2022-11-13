FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)– A local World War II veteran turned 100 years old on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Harold Chilton served in the Marine Corps for several years and found a passion for music, which became a pivotal moment in his life.

“I was technically a musician and I didn’t know it but the guy was writing music and that was the figure in my life later I didn’t know it, if you go that far I will tell you how it was interesting how that affected my life,” Chilton said.

Chilton began to develop several musical skills, including writing orchestras, reciting music, and playing for others.

“I played a little bit of piano, played a little bit of guitar but my main instrument was one you would never have heard of, but there was a thing called an accordion,” Chilton said.

Chilton’s musical gift will soon affect generations of people.

“You’re teaching your great-grandchildren music, I became a music major because of him, his daughter, my father, his son, and multiple other grandkids,” Chilton’s family said.

Chilton still plays today and volunteers to play for others, as he continues to impact everyone with his music, as the music once did for him.