NWACC announces plans for in-person classes this fall

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — NorthWest Arkansas Community College (NWACC) says it’s making tentative plans for in-person classes this fall, the school announced in a press release on Wednesday.

NWACC says it will implement college-wide safety measures and have contingency plans available.

“We are cautiously optimistic that the fall semester will be able to launch with the normal face-to-face campus experience, but of course we will prioritize the health and well-being of our community when moving our plans forward,” said NWACC President Dr. Evelyn E. Jorgenson.

The college says its ‘pandemic team’ is planning to phase employees back over the summer and allow students on campus this fall.

NWACC plans to offer students “the option to choose from classes that include in-person instruction, a hybrid of in-person and online instruction, as well as online only instruction.”

The college says that social distancing will be observed, hand washing and wearing a mask will be encourage, and hand sanitizer will be “easily accessible.” NWACC says it will also increase its college-wide disinfecting methods.

The school says its contingency plans will allow it to “pivot quickly and adjust instruction delivery methods if necessary due to an outbreak of COVID-19.”

Students and staff can stay up-to-date on changes at the college’s website: www.nwacc.edu/coronavirus