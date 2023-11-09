BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In the program’s third season, the Northwest Arkansas Community College cross country team is headed to nationals.

The men’s and women’s teams both won the Region 2 Championship 10 days ago in Mena, securing their tickets to Huntsville, Alabama for the NJCAA National Championship.

The men are currently ranked 16th in the nation.

“We have a full team, we want to let the local high schools know hey if you want to continue running in college this is a stepping stone for the next level,” said NWACC men’s and women’s cross country head coach Josphat Boit.

Earlier this year, NWACC hired its first athletic director, Brooke Brewer, and announced e-sports as its second sports program.