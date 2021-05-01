NWACC holds in-person graduation

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Community College held its spring graduation at Rogers High School Saturday.

NWACC hosted two ceremonies honoring the 2021 graduates at the Whitney Smith Stadium.

The college says its happy to honor these graduates after a year of remote learning.

Todd Kitchen — Vice President of Student Affairs — says its the ceremony was a way to honor those who worked hard despite COVID-19’s challenges.

“Not only did they have their schoolwork to continue with, they had a global pandemic, a recession as a result of the pandemic,” Kitchen said. “So to see them being able to make it through all those things, come together and celebrate, its a special time for them and it’s a special time for their parents.”

Todd Kitchen and the NWACC community are thankful for the Rogers High School hosting the 2021 graduation ceremonies.