NWACC hosts third vaccine clinic for employees

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas Community College hosted its third vaccine clinic for school employees today.

It was the first time the event was held on campus.

The college partnered with Debbie’s Family Pharmacy to host the clinic.

And more than 100 employees signed up for their vaccinations.

Dean of Health Professions at NWACC Mark Wallenmeyer said, “This is our third clinic. We’re hopefully going to finish up all of our employees today who need the vaccine that’ll get us back to as close as we can to getting back to normal.”

Teachers and staff got the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at today’s event.