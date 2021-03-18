NWACC hosts third vaccine clinic for employees

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas Community College hosted its third vaccine clinic for school employees today.

It was the first time the event was held on campus.

The college partnered with Debbie’s Family Pharmacy to host the clinic.

And more than 100 employees signed up for their vaccinations.

Dean of Health Professions at NWACC Mark Wallenmeyer said, “This is our third clinic. We’re hopefully going to finish up all of our employees today who need the vaccine that’ll get us back to as close as we can to getting back to normal.”

Teachers and staff got the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at today’s event.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers