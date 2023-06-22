BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Community College is looking for its first athletic director.

On Thursday, NWACC held the last of its candidate forums with the finalists for the job.

The finalists are Michael Galvan, the current athletic director at Texas A&M University-Texarkana,

Nick Weinmeister, the current head softball coach at the University of Minnesota-Crookston, and Samantha Snider, the head women’s gymnastics coach at the University of Pittsburg and University of Arkansas alum.

Dr. Justin White, NWACC’s vice president of student services, said this process is the next step in building a full athletic program.

“We believe that the community deserves the opportunity for their students to attend a program that has college athlete opportunities,” said White.

Dr. White said the search committee will collect and look at survey data from forum participants.

He said the data will be taken into account when the committee makes its final decision.