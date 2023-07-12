BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Community College’s Brightwater received a $650,000 grant from the USDA on Tuesday to develop a new butchery program, according to a press release.

The program will offer Artisanal Butchery Certificates and teach students technical butchery skills and business knowledge that would be needed to run a butcher shop, according to the release.

“Our butchery program is truly groundbreaking for our region. We are committed to delivering an intensive and immersive curriculum, enriched by the involvement of community leaders who possess a deep passion and expertise in the field of butchery,” said Brightwater Executive Director Marshall Shafkowitz.

The program’s curriculum will include comprehensive training in retail butchery skills, fundamental charcuterie techniques, and food safety.

Students will also staff and manage a butcher shop located at the 8th Street Market where they will assist customers at raw meat and ready-to-eat deli counters.

Brightwater plans on offering the program starting in the fall of 2024.