NWACC reinstates mask requirement

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Effective immediately, NorthWest Arkansas Community College (NWACC) will require all employees, students, and visitors to wear face coverings indoors, the college announced on Wednesday.

The face covering requirement is for everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

“Due to the alarming rise in COVID-19 infections and our local hospitals at or near capacity, NWACC is taking steps to protect our employees, students and visitors. We will continue to monitor the legal and public health developments and update our policies as needed,” said NWACC President Dr. Evelyn E. Jorgenson. “As a community college, we are committed to doing our part to keep our community safe and our people protected and healthy.”

The school says leadership will “continue to monitor the legal challenge to Act 1002 and reassess face covering requirements on a monthly basis.”

According to NWACC, students, teachers, and visitors are also encouraged to follow other safety guidelines such as frequent hand washing, social distancing and getting vaccinated..

