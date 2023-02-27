BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas Community College is set to host its Spring Arts & Culture Festival featuring author and disabled activist Alice Wong and investigative journalist Jerry Mitchell.

The festival is scheduled to take place March 6-10 and in addition to Wong and Mitchell, will reportedly cover topics ranging from activism, creative collaboration, and storytelling to poetry, music, and more.

A press release says this year, SACF will explore the theme of embodiment, which can be defined as “giving form to what is abstract or ideal or expressing principles, thoughts, intentions in an institution, work of art, action, etc.”

During SACF, Wong will reportedly speak about her experiences growing up in the Midwest during the 1970s and 80s as often the only student in her class with physical disabilities and one of a few Asian-American students, and by the 90s, advocating for and winning inclusion and systemic change. Wong will also share details from her memoir, “Year of the Tiger: An Activist’s Life.”

Mitchell will reportedly discuss his book, “Race Against Time” and how his reporting reopened four of the most infamous killings of the civil rights era – the 1963 assassination of Medgar Evers, the 1963 bombing of a Birmingham church that killed four girls, the 1964 abduction and slaying of three activists, which is known as the “Mississippi Burning” case, and the 1966 firebombing of NAACP leader Vernon Dahmer’s home.

The festival will offer in-person, streaming, and recorded events that are free and open to the public. For a full list of scheduled events, visit www.nwacc.edu/SACF.