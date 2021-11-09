Oakdale Middle School in Rogers evacuated after bomb threat; students return after all clear

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Oakdale Middle School in Rogers was evacuated on Tuesday morning after school officials say they received anonymous phone calls saying there was a bomb in the school.

According to a release from Rogers Police Department, the school alerted police to the threat and evacuated the school. The calls reportedly came at around 11:36 a.m.

Police say officers searched the school and found no evidence of explosives.

After a final search by school personnel, students returned to class at 12:20 p.m.

According to Rogers Police Department, an investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

