Off-duty Lowell officers disciplined for parking in handicap spot

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Lowell Police Department confirmed Tuesday that two officers were disciplined for parking their personal motorcycles in a handicapped parking spot while off-duty.

Lt. Aaron Pile said in a press release that both officers “attempted to justify their bad decision,” by presenting their police identification when confronted.

Lt. Pile also said the department would like to thank the multiple people who brought the incident to officials’ attention.

Both officers, who have not been officially named, asked that their personal apologies be passed along in the department’s official statement on the incident.

No word has been released on what disciplinary actions were taken by the department.

