Officer-involved shooting reported in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — U.S. Marshals shot a man in a parking lot on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Fayetteville early Monday while “serving a high-risk felony warrant,” according to Sergeant Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department.

Murphy said U.S. Marshals were “serving a high-risk felony warrant and, during the course of serving that warrant, shots were fired.”

Police say the felony warrant was for attempted murder. The suspect was only identified as a white male.

Witnesses on the scene report the man appeared to be in a vehicle in the parking lot near the Community Clinic and Department of Motor Vehicles when the incident occurred.

The man was transported to the hospital with “life-threatening injuries,” according to Central EMS.

